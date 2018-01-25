EPA ends clean air policy opposed by fossil fuel interests

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, the coal-fired Plant Scherer in Juliette, Ga. The Trump administration is doing away with a decades-old air emissions policy opposed by fossil fuel companies, a move that environmental groups say will result in more pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency issued notice Thursday it is withdrawing the “once-in always-in” policy under the Clean Air Act, which dictated how major sources of hazardous air pollutants are regulated. Branden Camp, File AP Photo