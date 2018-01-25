Senate confirms BEP appointment of Poland Spring official

Mark Dubois, the natural resource manager for Poland Spring, speaks at a hearing before being appointed to the state's Board of Environmental Protection, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Augusta, Maine. Dubois was nominated for the position by Republican Gov. Paul LePage. Activist groups critical of Poland Spring's parent company Nestle Waters said the multinational corporation has no business sitting on a board that in part oversees Maine's water supply. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo