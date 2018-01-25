A girl, a stranger, and a quest for justice in China

In this Dec. 18, 2017, photo, Chinese labor activist Hua Haifeng watches as his daughter walks through the gates of her school on the outskirts of Xiangyang in central China's Hubei Province. Apple Inc. and Ivanka Trump's brand both rely on Chinese suppliers that have been criticized for workplace abuses. But they've taken contrasting approaches to dealing with supply chain problems. When Apple learned thousands of student workers at an iPhone supplier had been underpaid, it helped them get their money back. After three men investigating labor abuses at factories that made Ivanka Trump shoes were arrested last year, neither Ivanka Trump nor her brand spoke out. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo