The Latest: Defiant da Silva tells rally he's not guilty

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters during a visit to the metallurgic syndicate headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. An appellate court in Brazil is considering whether to uphold or throw out a corruption conviction against da Silva, a decision that could impact whether the former leader can run for president. The 72-year-old leads preference polls for October’s race. Marcelo Chello AP Photo