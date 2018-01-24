Business

Japan navy spots tanker alongside North Korean ship

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:38 AM

TOKYO

Japan's Foreign Ministry says a Japanese navy surveillance aircraft has spotted a Dominican-flagged oil tanker apparently transferring fuel to a North Korean tanker in the open seas.

A ministry statement said Wednesday that the possible transfer in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions was observed in the East China Sea on Saturday.

It said Japan reported to the U.N. Security Council the sighting of the tanker Yuk Tung moored alongside the North Korean-registered Rye Song Gang No. 1 before dawn.

It included four photos of the ships alongside each other and then moving apart after sunrise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. earlier identified the North Korean tanker as having engaged in illegal offshore transfers.

U.N. sanctions on North Korea limit energy trade and ban transfers of goods to North Korean ships at sea.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video