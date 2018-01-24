FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, baristas from Starbucks' specialized coffee shop, Reserve Roastery, demonstrate a siphon brew of individual cups of coffee before the company's annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock bonuses in 2018, citing recent tax reform. The coffee chain is also extending the potential to earn paid sick time off to all employees, and is boosting its parental leave benefits.
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, baristas from Starbucks' specialized coffee shop, Reserve Roastery, demonstrate a siphon brew of individual cups of coffee before the company's annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock bonuses in 2018, citing recent tax reform. The coffee chain is also extending the potential to earn paid sick time off to all employees, and is boosting its parental leave benefits. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, baristas from Starbucks' specialized coffee shop, Reserve Roastery, demonstrate a siphon brew of individual cups of coffee before the company's annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock bonuses in 2018, citing recent tax reform. The coffee chain is also extending the potential to earn paid sick time off to all employees, and is boosting its parental leave benefits. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo

Business

Starbucks gives workers raises, stock grants, cites tax law

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer

January 24, 2018 06:13 AM

NEW YORK

Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock grants this year, citing recent changes to the tax law.

All employees will soon be able to earn paid sick time off, and the company's parental leave benefits will include all non-birth parents. Starbucks Corp. said Wednesday the changes affect about 150,000 full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried employees, most of whom work as baristas or shop managers.

The company is the latest to say it's boosting pay or benefits due to the passage of the Republican tax plan, which slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Historically low unemployment rates have also meant job seekers can be pickier, and retailers were under pressure to raise wages before the tax changes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video