Starbucks gives workers raises, stock grants, cites tax law

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, baristas from Starbucks' specialized coffee shop, Reserve Roastery, demonstrate a siphon brew of individual cups of coffee before the company's annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock bonuses in 2018, citing recent tax reform. The coffee chain is also extending the potential to earn paid sick time off to all employees, and is boosting its parental leave benefits. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo