Utah lawmakers OK bill legalizing free-range parenting

In this Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 photo, Republican Sen. Lincoln Fillmore looks on from the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Free-range parenting is a modern buzzword for families aiming to raise self-sufficient kids, but how much freedom at what age remains a fierce debate. Now, Fillmore, a Utah lawmaker wants to ensure parents are not accused of neglect for allowing mature kids to do things alone like travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car. A panel of lawmakers is set to hear the bill on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Rick Bowmer AP Photo