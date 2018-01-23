Speaker: PawSox Rhode Island stadium deal 'dead'

The speaker of the Rhode Island House says the deal to provide public funding for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox is "dead."
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello tells Fox-Providence and myRI-TV that the financing plan approved by the Senate last week will not make it through the House in its current form.
Under the Senate plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs to replace its current aging facility.
Mattiello says two-thirds of Rhode Islanders do not support the bill and therefore the House will not support it.
Never miss a local story.
He says the bill contains too many risks to taxpayers.
Worcester, Massachusetts has been courting the team even as it negotiates with Rhode Island officials.
Comments