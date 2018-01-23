Business

Speaker: PawSox Rhode Island stadium deal 'dead'

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 06:23 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The speaker of the Rhode Island House says the deal to provide public funding for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox is "dead."

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello tells Fox-Providence and myRI-TV that the financing plan approved by the Senate last week will not make it through the House in its current form.

Under the Senate plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it needs to replace its current aging facility.

Mattiello says two-thirds of Rhode Islanders do not support the bill and therefore the House will not support it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says the bill contains too many risks to taxpayers.

Worcester, Massachusetts has been courting the team even as it negotiates with Rhode Island officials.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video