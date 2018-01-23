Business

Twitter Operating Chief Anthony Noto resigns

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 09:19 AM

Twitter's chief operating officer is leaving the social media giant to lead another company.

Anthony Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Noto is considered a key part of the company's leadership team. Shares of Twitter Inc. slid more than 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Noto's duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noto is joining Social Finance Inc., an online lender, as chief executive and a director.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video