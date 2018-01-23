Twitter Operating Chief Anthony Noto resigns

Twitter's chief operating officer is leaving the social media giant to lead another company.
Anthony Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.
Noto is considered a key part of the company's leadership team. Shares of Twitter Inc. slid more than 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.
The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Noto's duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.
Noto is joining Social Finance Inc., an online lender, as chief executive and a director.
