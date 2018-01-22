Emergency official: 5 missing after Oklahoma rig explosion

More Videos 1:44 Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood Pause 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump 2:13 'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors 3:14 Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:00 Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 0:17 Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy. Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy. KOTV

