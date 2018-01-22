The Latest: Immigrant advocates skewer Senate Democrats

More Videos 1:44 Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood Pause 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump 2:13 'Grandkid' assistants available at the push of a button for seniors 3:14 Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:00 Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 0:17 Overexcited Eagles fan drives dune buggy up iconic 'Rocky' steps 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Senate votes to end government shutdown On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP

