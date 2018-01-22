Business

Kentucky prepares for individual income tax season

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 03:20 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's revenue department is making its final preparations for the start of income tax season. The agency is urging Kentucky taxpayers to file as early as possible.

It says the IRS will begin accepting both electronic and paper federal tax returns on Jan. 29. They will begin processing paper returns later in mid-February as IRS system updates continue.

The state revenue department says it also will begin accepting both electronic and paper tax returns on Jan. 29. It says the state will begin processing individual income tax refunds as soon as possible and not later than Feb. 26. It says the date has been pushed back from Kentucky's usual Feb. 15 date to allow more time to test counter-fraud measures.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video