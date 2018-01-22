Head of Russian outlet RT says US foreign agent order hurts

In this photo taken on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, Margarita Simonyan, the head of the Russian television channel RT, listens to a question during her interview with the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Simonyan, the head of Russian television channel RT, which U.S. intelligence agencies allege took part in the campaign to influence last year’s presidential election, says that having to register as a foreign agent in the United States is already hurting the Kremlin-funded outlet. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo