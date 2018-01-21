Saudi coalition announces $1.5 billion in aid for Yemen

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, Yemenis present documents in order to receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa, Yemen. Saudi Arabia said Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 that the coalition it is leading in Yemen will provide $1.5 billion in new humanitarian aid for international relief organizations working in the impoverished country. It comes as aid groups say coalition airstrikes are destroying critical infrastructure and that the coalition needs to do more to facilitate the delivery of fuel, food and medicine at Yemeni ports. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo