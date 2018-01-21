Business

Baker prepares for annual address, budget presentation

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 04:50 PM

BOSTON

Now in the final year of his first term as Massachusetts governor, Charlie Baker is getting ready to outline his priorities for the months ahead.

The Republican is scheduled to deliver his annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday evening.

The speech comes as Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito prepare to formally launch their re-election campaign. Three Democrats are vying for their party's nomination to challenge Baker in November.

The governor is scheduled to file his annual state budget proposal with lawmakers on Wednesday and could use the state of the state address to outline some budget initiatives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video