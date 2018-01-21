Business

More than 200 Trump supporters celebrate his presidency

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 03:57 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

More than 200 people gathered at Missouri's Capitol this weekend to celebrate the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports the speakers at Saturday's rally praised Trump's efforts to reduce regulation and reform the tax code.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley encouraged the crowd to support his bid to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. Several other prominent Missouri Republicans also attended, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Treasurer Eric Schmitt and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

Valerie Reilly said she traveled from Harrisonville, Missouri, near Kansas City to celebrate Trump's presidency. She says she doesn't believe polls that show Trump's popularity is low.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video