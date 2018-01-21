Business

Ohio city will test Air Force radio chatter technology

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 09:18 AM

FAIRBORN, Ohio

First responders in an Ohio city will be the first to test new Air Force technology that separates radio chatter.

The Dayton Daily News reports Fairborn police and firefighters will use an integrated management system developed by the technology firm GlobalFlyte. The company says the tool provides for more efficient communication at emergency scenes.

According to GlobalFlyte, the system separates radio chatter and identifies keywords. The management system is powered by Air Force Research Laboratory-developed technology. Fairborn abuts Wright-Patterson Air Force Base outside of Dayton.

Fairborn Police Capt. Terry Bennington says the department should be able to take advantage of the technology during the test run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

GlobalFlyte CEO Timothy Shaw says the company will study the city's use of the technology and collect feedback.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video