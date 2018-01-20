VP Pence in Egypt for talks on security, counterterrorism

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence waves as he walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pence is making his fifth visit to Israel, returning to a region he’s visited “a million times" in his heart. An evangelical Christian with strong ties to the Holy Land, Pence this time comes packing two key policy decisions in his bags that have long been top priorities for him: designating Jerusalem as Israel's capital and curtailing aid for Palestinians. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo