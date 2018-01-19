People gather outside the Catalonia parliament during a parliamentary session in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. A new Catalan parliament is meeting following a botched secession attempt last year and amid looming questions about the role that fugitive and jailed politicians will play in the chamber's separatist majority.
People gather outside the Catalonia parliament during a parliamentary session in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. A new Catalan parliament is meeting following a botched secession attempt last year and amid looming questions about the role that fugitive and jailed politicians will play in the chamber's separatist majority. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo

The Latest: Catalan president to travel to Denmark next week

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 08:22 AM

MADRID

The Latest on the Spain-Catalonia political situation (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Officials say that former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Brussels to avoid arrest in Spain nearly three months ago, will leave Belgium and travel to Denmark next week to attend a university forum.

Puigdemont is being sought in Spain as part of an investigation into rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges for events last fall that led to a unilateral declaration of independence in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia.

He faces detention if he returns to Spain, but is free to travel elsewhere after a Spanish judge canceled a European arrest warrant for him.

A spokeswoman for Puigdemont's party Together for Catalonia (Junts per Catalunya), and Janni Brixen, a media officer at the Faculty of Social Sciences in the University of Copenhagen, confirmed separately that Puigdemont will attend Monday's event in the Danish capital.

10:30 a.m.

Catalonia's fugitive former leader, who wants his old job back, says new technologies would allow him to govern from Belgium.

Carles Puigdemont spoke to Catalan public radio from Brussels, where he fled to avoid a judicial probe in Spain over secession attempts.

The challenge led Spanish central authorities to disband the Catalan Cabinet and call an election in the northeastern region. Results granted separatists a slim parliamentary majority.

But with ousted Catalan Cabinet members under investigation, jailed or in Brussels and facing arrest if they return home, the Catalan parliament's new governing body must decide by the end of January whether to permit Puigdemont's re-election through a proxy delegate.

Spain's central government has vowed to impede Puigdemont's reinstatement by challenging it in courts if necessary.

