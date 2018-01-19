Business

Businessman may get estimated 6-month delay in deportation

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:17 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

An Ohio businessman who faces deportation to his native Jordan may be able to stay in the United States about six months while his case is reviewed.

A U.S. House subcommittee vote Thursday requested the Department of Homeland Security review Amer Othman's case and report back. Youngstown-area Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan says similar votes under past administrations would halt deportation proceedings for six months while cases were reviewed.

The businessman was taken into custody Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ahead of his expected deportation and jailed.

Ryan has been fighting to help Othman remain in the U.S. He says he believes Othman should be able to make his case against deportation while remaining in the country.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ICE has said courts have held Othman doesn't have a legal basis to stay. A message seeking comment was left for ICE on Friday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple finds 'black sewage' smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video