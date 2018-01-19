Postal carrier pleads guilty to stealing mail

A 31-year-old postal carrier has pleaded guilty to taking mail containing prescription drugs.
U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release Thursday, said Bryan C. Massey, of Oak Ridge, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. Hayes to one count of theft of mail matter.
Authorities learned that Veterans Affairs parcels containing prescription drugs were reported missing at the main post office in Monroe. Agents narrowed down where the thefts were taking place and set up cameras which recorded Massey, who worked as a city carrier assistant, taking the drug parcels. When questioned, Massey admitted taking at least 11 parcels from November 2016 to June.
Massey faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for April 24.
