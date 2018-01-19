Business

Tax preparer gets 18 months for tax scheme

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 03:45 AM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

A Louisiana tax preparer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for falsifying tax returns and causing the IRS to pay out more than $105,000.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release Thursday, said 44-year-old Vida Prejean Thomas, of Scott, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false documents.

Thomas was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $105,813 restitution.

According to her guilty plea, the IRS began investigating Thomas' tax preparation business after receiving a tip alleging fraudulent activity.

They interviewed nine of her customers and found that 2010 through 2013 personal income tax returns contained false information put there without their knowledge or authorization.

