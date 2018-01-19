Montgomery County officials to review savings plan

Montgomery County officials will be reviewing the county executive's recommended savings plan.
Two of the county council's committees will review and discuss the plan on Friday.
The plan is based on estimates that indicate lower than expected income tax revenue.
The county executive's plan calls for $60 million in operating budget savings and $13 million in capital projects savings to reduce costs in the current year.
A vote by the council is tentatively scheduled for January 30.
