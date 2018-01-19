Business

Montgomery County officials to review savings plan

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 03:35 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md.

Montgomery County officials will be reviewing the county executive's recommended savings plan.

Two of the county council's committees will review and discuss the plan on Friday.

The plan is based on estimates that indicate lower than expected income tax revenue.

The county executive's plan calls for $60 million in operating budget savings and $13 million in capital projects savings to reduce costs in the current year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A vote by the council is tentatively scheduled for January 30.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple find "black sewage" smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple find "black sewage" smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple find 1:21

Couple find "black sewage" smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video