Congestion pricing: Driving in Manhattan could cost $11.52

FILE- In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, traffic makes it's way across 42nd Street in New York City. Motorists would have to shell out $11.52 to drive into the busiest parts of Manhattan under a new proposal commissioned by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ease traffic congestion and raise vital funds for mass transit. Trucks would pay even more — $25.34 — while taxi cabs, Uber rides and for-hire vehicles would be charged between $2 and $5 per ride. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo