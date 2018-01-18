Titans kick off coaching search interviewing Vrabel, Wilks

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Tennessee Titans have finished interviewing Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, the first candidate for their head coach opening. The Titans announced they concluded the interview early Thursday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2018. Tennessee is looking to replace Mike Mularkey, fired Monday after he went 21-22 and won the franchise’s first playoff game in 14 years. Vrabel is coming off his first season as defensive coordinator for the Texans. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo