Cold weather in Fort Worth means challenges at Stock Show

In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 photo, Baby Nigerian Pygmy and Nubian goats stay warm under a heat lamp at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas. It was so cold Wednesday morning at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo that the tiny Nubian goats and Nigerian dwarf goats needed a heat lamp, blankets, extra shavings and warm milk to keep from shivering. As temperatures hovered at 13 degrees — the coldest in Fort Worth in seven years — Wednesday was transition day at the Stock Show, meaning there were fewer than 100 show animals on the grounds. During the 23-day show, more than 30,000 animals and birds pass through for competition. Star-Telegram via AP Paul Moseley