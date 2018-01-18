The Latest: Francis arrives in Peru for 4-day visit

Pope Francis greets Mapuches in an offertory of a Mass at the Maquehue Air Base, in Temuco, Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Francis is urging the Mapuche people to reject violence in pushing their cause. Francis made the comments Wednesday while celebrating Mass in Temuco. The city is the capital of the Araucania region, where many of Chile's estimated 1 million people of Mapuche descent live. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo