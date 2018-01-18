Convicted ex-coal CEO launches US Senate bid with town hall

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship leaves the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse following the second day of jury deliberation in Charleston, W.Va. Blankenship, who went to prison related to the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades, is kicking off his U.S. Senate campaign with a town hall meeting for voters, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Walter Scriptunas II, File AP Photo