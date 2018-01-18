Telemundo’s Cesar Conde honored alongside Jane Fonda and Tom Selleck

He helped propel Telemundo to the Number One spot on the Spanish-language TV ratings charts. Now Cesar Conde is sharing a stage with Jane Fonda and Tom Selleck.
Conde, 44, a Miami native, was one of five recipients of this year’s Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards handed out at the NATPE (National Association of Television Programming Executives) Miami Market and Conference on Wednesday night at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
The other two honorees were executive producer Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Arrow”) and TBS and TNT president Kevin Reilly.
The prestigious award is named after the late NBC president and celebrates television professionals who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their field.
“I’m incredibly humbled to have been selected for this recognition,” said Conde, who was named chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in Oct. 2015. “This recognition transcends me personally and Telemundo. It speaks to the increased recognition of the emergence and importance of Hispanic media here in the U.S. and the Latino community overall. I feel very proud to be able to represent the evolution and emergence of this industry as a real powerhouse in the overall landscape.”
Conde attended Belen Jesuit Preparatory High School. He holds a B.A. with honors from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Conde served as president of Miami-based Univision before joining NBC Universal in 2013 as executive vice president.
The NATPE convention runs through Jan. 18 on Miami Beach.
