Memphis mayor focusing on re-investing in core of city

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:20 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says he is focusing on re-investing in the city's core and its neighborhoods to boost economic development and population growth from within.

Jim Strickland laid out his priorities in a "state of the city' address and news release Wednesday. In the release, Strickland outlined efforts to reduce violent crime, including a new class of about 80 police officers set to join the force this week, and a proposal to reinvest in the city's parks with free programming and equipment.

The mayor said he has worked to rebuild the Memphis Police Department, pave more streets and create a new tax incentive to encourage multi-family residential development.

Strickland said Memphis is not seeking to grow by outward expansion, adding that "days of growth by annexation are over."

