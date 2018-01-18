Memphis mayor focusing on re-investing in core of city

The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, says he is focusing on re-investing in the city's core and its neighborhoods to boost economic development and population growth from within.
Jim Strickland laid out his priorities in a "state of the city' address and news release Wednesday. In the release, Strickland outlined efforts to reduce violent crime, including a new class of about 80 police officers set to join the force this week, and a proposal to reinvest in the city's parks with free programming and equipment.
The mayor said he has worked to rebuild the Memphis Police Department, pave more streets and create a new tax incentive to encourage multi-family residential development.
Strickland said Memphis is not seeking to grow by outward expansion, adding that "days of growth by annexation are over."
