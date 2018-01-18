Business

Richmond chamber to host seminar on navigating new tax law

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

ChamberRVA is hosting a seminar for businesses and residents confused about the new tax act recently signed into federal law.

The free workshop will be held at the chamber's offices on Tuesday.

The program will be presented by the Richmond accounting firm Mitchell Wiggins. Speakers will present an overview of the new provisions expected to impact individuals, small to large businesses, nonprofits, trusts and estates. They will also discuss general planning strategies and considerations to navigate the changes to tax law.

