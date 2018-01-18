Business

New Mexico races to meet nurse licensure deadline

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 02:40 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico lawmakers are racing to approve a law that allows nurses licensed in New Mexico to work in participating states and vice versa.

New Mexico has until the end of Thursday to join a new nurse licensure compact that is shared with at least 25 other states as an older agreement expires.

Republican state Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales is sponsoring the bill and says the compact is crucial for outlying areas that depend on nurses who cross state lines.

The bill was scheduled for a House vote Thursday before it can be signed by Gov. Susana Martinez. Senate approval on Wednesday was unanimous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new compact adds criminal background check provisions and creates a new multi-state rule making commission.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple find "black sewage" smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of "black sewage," smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple find "black sewage" smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple find 1:21

Couple find "black sewage" smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video