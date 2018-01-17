Business

Wife of ex-Indiana GOP congressman seeking legislative seat

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 07:47 PM

GOSHEN, Ind.

The wife of a former northern Indiana congressman who came under ethics investigation for spending campaign contributions on personal expenses is becoming a state legislative candidate.

Christy Stutzman has announced she'll run for an Indiana House seat representing parts of Elkhart County. Current Republican state Rep. Wes Culver of Goshen isn't seeking re-election this year and is endorsing Stutzman.

Her husband, Marlin Stutzman, served the Legislature before his 2010 election to the U.S. House. He lost a 2016 Republican primary Senate bid amid ethics concerns from an Associated Press investigation into the spending of campaign money on hotels, meals and at least one family trip.

The Goshen News reports Christy Stutzman said her priorities would include smaller government, balanced budgets, excellence in education and the sanctity of every human life.

