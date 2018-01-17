Business

Lawmakers concerned by hospitals appealing agreed-upon rates

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:30 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Lawmakers say they feel betrayed by hospitals appealing rate increases agreed to by the Connecticut Hospital Association and the administration.

Martin Looney and Len Fasano, the Democratic and Republican Senate leaders, issued a statement Wednesday, calling it "a thoroughly disappointing and shocking development."

The administration's budget secretary, Ben Barnes, informed lawmakers that most of the state's acute care hospitals have sent letters to the Department of Social Services, appealing rate increases.

Barnes fears the appeals may hinder Connecticut's pending application for federal reimbursement tied to the rates, "putting the state at risk of significant financial harm."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In their letters, the hospitals say new rates are based on outdated data.

The association insists it didn't renege on the deal and the appeals process is a standard one to protect their rights.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of black sewage, smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video