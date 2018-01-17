California city sues state over Oroville Dam crisis in 2017

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, work continues on the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. The city of Oroville plans to sue state water officials for damages caused when thousands of its residents had to be evacuated last year after the Oroville Dam spillways failed. Oroville City Attorney Scott Huber says the city will file the lawsuit Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo