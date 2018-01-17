Norwegian Borge Brende President, Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF, gestures during a press conference, in Cologny near Geneva, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The World Economic Forum today unveiled the program for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals.
Norwegian Borge Brende President, Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF, gestures during a press conference, in Cologny near Geneva, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The World Economic Forum today unveiled the program for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals. Keystone via AP Laurent Gillieron
Norwegian Borge Brende President, Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF, gestures during a press conference, in Cologny near Geneva, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The World Economic Forum today unveiled the program for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the key participants, themes and goals. Keystone via AP Laurent Gillieron

Business

Survey finds geopolitical, cyber threats key concerns in '18

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:16 AM

GENEVA

The World Economic Forum says a new survey found more than nine in 10 experts are expressing concerns about worsening economic or political confrontation between world powers, as "charismatic strongman politics" increasingly affects geopolitics.

The WEF, perhaps best known as the organizer of the annual Davos conference that convenes next week, cites a "deteriorating geopolitical landscape" as among factors behind a pessimistic outlook this year. It adds to lingering environmental worries and comes despite signs of an economic rebound.

Its Global Risks Report released Wednesday includes a survey of nearly 1,000 experts and decision-makers about 30 global risks over a 10-year span.

The team behind the report says geopolitical tensions are fanning an increase in the scale and sophistication of cyberattacks, and suggests greater investment in prevention is needed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of black sewage, smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video