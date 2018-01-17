New Mexico legislative proposal would hike governor's pay

A post-election salary hike of 10 percent is being contemplated for New Mexico's governor, attorney general, secretary of state and several other statewide elected officials.
The Legislature's lead budget writing committee this week endorsed the bill proposal to increase pay for seven statewide elected officials and members of the Public Regulation Commission come Jan. 1, 2019.
Democratic Sen. John Arthur Smith of Deming plans to introduce the bill and says compensation increases are overdue for the high-responsibility jobs.
The Legislative Finance Committee is suggesting a 1.5 percent average salary increase for state workers.
Outgoing Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's salary is $110,000. Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas earns $95,000. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver receives $85,000.
Commissioners who regulate the state's investor-owned utilities earn $90,000.
