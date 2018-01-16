Business

Businesses join support for Washington carbon tax measure

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:26 PM

SEATTLE

Microsoft Corp., REI, environmental groups and others are backing efforts by Gov. Jay Inslee to tax fossil fuel emissions to fight climate change.

Inslee has proposed a new tax of $20 per metric ton of carbon emissions that would start in 2019 and increase annually by 3.5 percent over inflation.

Money raised would pay for programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, manage stormwater and reduce wildfire risks. Some money would offset taxes to energy-intensive businesses and help low-income families.

If the Legislature doesn't act on a carbon policy during the 60-day session, a coalition of environmental, labor and other groups vow to move ahead with a citizen's initiative this November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With that prospect looming, some businesses told lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday they would prefer to work through the legislative process.

Previous plans to charge a fee for carbon pollution did not gain traction in the Legislature, including last year, and in 2016 voters rejected a ballot measure on a carbon tax.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

    A Missouri couple on their honeymoon said they could not use the bathroom in their cruise cabin aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Triumph because of black sewage, smelling of poop, that would bubble up out of the shower drain. The ship would then go on to fail its sanitation inspection.

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin
Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says

View More Video