Business

The Latest: Raimondo touts job numbers in state of the state

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 07:25 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Latest on Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's state of the state address (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is citing improved unemployment numbers and an improving economy to say Rhode Island is stronger than it's been in decades.

The Democratic governor is addressing a joint session of the General Assembly Tuesday to deliver her annual state of the state address.

Raimondo said that four years ago, the state's unemployment rate was highest in America, and now it's in line with the national average. She's also touting a more business-friendly environment, including lower unemployment taxes.

On education, she cited the state becoming the first in America to teach computer science in every public school, as well as her initiative for free community college tuition.

Raimondo is expected to run for a second term in office in a crowded field that could include former Gov. Lincoln Chafee, who is considering running against her in the primary.

___

1 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is delivering her annual State of the State speech to lawmakers.

The Democratic governor is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

She invited residents and business owners who benefited from new investments in job training and economic development incentives.

Her office says the speech will tell the stories of Rhode Islanders who demonstrate how far the state has come and how important it is to keep going.

In excerpts released Tuesday, Raimondo says the state is making real progress but the work isn't done because the recovery still hasn't reached everyone.

Raimondo also plans to discuss her plan for school construction, policy proposals to support small businesses and the need to continue tackling the state's opioid crisis.

