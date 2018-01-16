Autonomous cars loom, but the Detroit auto show goes on

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country pickup is unveiled, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Detroit. The Silverado is the second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. and is outsold only by Ford's F-Series pickups. Big pickup truck sales rose nearly 6 percent last year to almost 2.4 million, even though total U.S. auto sales dropped 2 percent. One in every seven vehicles sold last year was a full-size pickup. Carlos Osorio AP Photo