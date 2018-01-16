Civil rights veteran Rep. Lewis being honored in Mississippi

FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., and other members of the House Democratic Caucus leave a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis will speak at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, months after refusing to join President Donald Trump there. A private group called Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights Inc. announced Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, that it will give an award to Lewis, who helped lead the historic 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo