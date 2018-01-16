Business

Louisiana lawmakers to consider riverboat casino changes

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 04:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana lawmakers will be asked to rewrite the state's riverboat casino laws for the first time in nearly two decades.

A legislative task force is recommending two main changes: to move the casinos to land and to redefine the limits on gambling space.

Sen. Ronnie Johns, a Lake Charles Republican, says he'll sponsor the proposals in the regular legislative session that begins in March.

The task force was created in 2016 to suggest ways to update Louisiana's riverboat gambling regulations and keep the state's casinos competitive.

The proposals, approved without objection Tuesday, are likely to be contentious as gambling is a sensitive issue in the conservative state.

Task force members say the changes will address concerns in an important state industry. Riverboat gambling contributes $400 million annually to the treasury.

