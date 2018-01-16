FILE- This Jan. 3, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. The government is financed through Friday, Jan. 19, and another temporary spending bill is needed to prevent a partial government shutdown after that.
Business

Immigration deal distant as leaders try to avert shutdown

By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

January 16, 2018 04:05 PM

WASHINGTON

A deal between President Donald Trump and Congress to protect young immigrants from deportation remains distant. House GOP leaders are discussing plans for a bill temporarily keeping federal agencies open in hopes of avoiding an election-year shutdown this weekend.

The continuing firestorm over Trump's incendiary remarks about countries in Africa is roiling partisan relations. The comments were reported by participants and others and denied by Trump. Either way, they're complicating efforts to craft a bipartisan agreement protecting younger immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, plus toughening border security with steps including funds to start building Trump's long-promised border wall.

Federal agencies would begin closing if Congress can't enact legislation temporarily financing government by midnight Friday.

House Republicans were meeting privately late Tuesday to discuss their plans.

