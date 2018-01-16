Business

Groups against planned pipeline sue company for records

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Environmental groups trying to keep a crude oil pipeline from crossing Louisiana have filed a public records lawsuit against the company planning to build it.

The suit contends that by expropriating land and acting as a common carrier, Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC is acting as a government body and therefore must obey public records laws.

The groups sued after the company said it didn't have to turn over records about property rights, environmental safety and civil protest.

The lawsuit says the company expropriated land when negotiations failed as it acquired rights of way or other agreements with more than 400 property owners.

The firm did not immediately respond to a query filed through its website. Its vice president did not immediately respond to a separate email requesting comment.

