Business

Council set for second vote on Nashville transit plan

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:19 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Nashville officials are expected to vote on holding a public referendum on Mayor Megan Barry's $5.4 billion proposal to build an extensive transit system.

The Tennessean reports the vote set for Tuesday comes after the council gave preliminary approval last week. If it gets final approval in February, the issue would be added to the May primary ballot.

Barry wants to raise four taxes, including sales tax, to pay for the system, which she said would yield billions of dollars of economic impact and thousands of jobs.

Her plan includes more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) of light rail, additional bus service and an underground tunnel downtown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The council's vote would put the issue on the ballot and voters would have final say over whether the proposal would move forward.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

    Brightline launched their first train route from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, bringing new commuting options that the rail line says will alleviate traffic hassles for commuters, while also offering comfort and convenient amenities. Routes to Miami and Orlando are next for the rail line.

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video