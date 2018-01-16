Business

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after Hamas tunnel destroyed

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:13 AM

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military says it has reopened a key border crossing with the Gaza Strip after destroying a tunnel built under it by the Hamas militant group

Tuesday's opening restores Gaza's main point of entry of humanitarian aid.

Israel temporarily closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing after it demolished the 1.5-kilometer (1-mile) long tunnel that ran past Israeli military posts as well as gas and fuel pipelines. Israeli jets struck part of the tunnel and a new set of sophisticated "tools" destroyed the rest. The Israeli military says it likely thwarted an imminent attack on Israelis.

Israel has placed a high priority on halting the tunnel threat since Hamas infiltrated Israel during the 2014 war.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was the third such tunnel Israel has destroyed over the past two months.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

    Brightline launched their first train route from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, bringing new commuting options that the rail line says will alleviate traffic hassles for commuters, while also offering comfort and convenient amenities. Routes to Miami and Orlando are next for the rail line.

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video