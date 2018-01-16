Kauai officials mull bus stop rules to prevent overnight use

Kauai County officials are considering new rules at bus stops because people have been using them as an overnight shelter.
The Garden Island reports that a public hearing on the issue was held on Friday, during which proposed rules were laid out.
The rules call for a ban on erecting any structure within a bus stop or next to it. They also call for prohibiting anyone from occupying a bus stop "in a way that inhibits full use by the public," in addition to closing stops between midnight and 4 a.m.
A person convicted of breaking these rules would be fined $100 or more, imprisoned for a period not exceeding 10 days, or both.
Comments