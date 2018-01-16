Business

Kauai officials mull bus stop rules to prevent overnight use

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 02:50 AM

LIHUE, Hawaii

Kauai County officials are considering new rules at bus stops because people have been using them as an overnight shelter.

The Garden Island reports that a public hearing on the issue was held on Friday, during which proposed rules were laid out.

The rules call for a ban on erecting any structure within a bus stop or next to it. They also call for prohibiting anyone from occupying a bus stop "in a way that inhibits full use by the public," in addition to closing stops between midnight and 4 a.m.

A person convicted of breaking these rules would be fined $100 or more, imprisoned for a period not exceeding 10 days, or both.

