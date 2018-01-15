Tunisian soccer fans clash with police amid economic unrest

A Tunisian man on roller skates holds the national flag to mark seven years since revolution in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Tunisian authorities announced plans to boost aid to the needy in a bid to placate protesters whose demonstrations over price hikes degenerated into days of unrest across the North African nation, which is marking seven years on Sunday since its long-time autocratic ruler was driven into exile. Hassene Dridi AP Photo