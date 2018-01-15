A Tunisian man on roller skates holds the national flag to mark seven years since revolution in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Tunisian authorities announced plans to boost aid to the needy in a bid to placate protesters whose demonstrations over price hikes degenerated into days of unrest across the North African nation, which is marking seven years on Sunday since its long-time autocratic ruler was driven into exile.
A Tunisian man on roller skates holds the national flag to mark seven years since revolution in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Tunisian authorities announced plans to boost aid to the needy in a bid to placate protesters whose demonstrations over price hikes degenerated into days of unrest across the North African nation, which is marking seven years on Sunday since its long-time autocratic ruler was driven into exile. Hassene Dridi AP Photo
Tunisian soccer fans clash with police amid economic unrest

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 04:02 PM

TUNIS, Tunisia

Tunisian soccer fans have clashed with police in the capital two days after a match was canceled amid nationwide economic protests.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khalifa Chibani said more than 1,000 fans of club Esperance Sportive de Tunis gathered Monday evening in the working class Bab Souika neighborhood of Tunis.

Chibani said the crowd attacked a government building with stones and bottles, before police fired back with tear gas.

The Tunisian team was scheduled to play a friendly match with a Palestinian team on Saturday. The club's management canceled the match because authorities steeply reduced the number of people allowed to attend, citing security reasons.

Price hikes have trigged days of protests and rioting across Tunisia. Many Tunisians accuse authorities of betraying the 2011 revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world.

