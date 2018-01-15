Business

EBay tops list of property-tax delinquents after check snag

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 03:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

An apparent glitch caused multibillion-dollar auction and sales company eBay Inc. to become the largest 2017 property tax delinquent in north-central Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the online auctioneer sent a $1.16 million check just before the deadline for property taxes on its data center in South Jordan.

But Salt Lake County Treasurer Wayne Cushing says "the bank rejected it" when the county went to deposit the check.

Cushing says that could have happened for a number of reasons.

EBay spokeswoman Penny Bruce declined to go into specifics about what happened, but says the company can confirm its 2017 property taxes have been paid.

EBay Inc.'s $1,166,182 property tax delinquency was the most, followed by Watson Laboratories' $512,480 and Central Utah Investment Company LLC's $439,398.

