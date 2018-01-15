Business

10 Massachusetts communities share water grants

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 03:09 PM

BOSTON

Ten Massachusetts communities are sharing nearly $400,000 in state grants to improve drinking water or improve wastewater treatment facilities.

The grants administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection were announced last week.

Department Commissioner Martin Suuberg says the grants will allow wastewater, stormwater and drinking water system operators to inventory and asses their infrastructure, then develop plans to improve them.

Asset management is important because it identifies critical operational equipment, and outlines a time frame and costs for regular replacement or rehabilitation. This allows the facilities to minimize operation interruptions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The water districts receiving grants for drinking water systems are Brockton, Leicester, New Bedford, North Sagamore, Turners Falls, Wareham and Wayland. The communities receiving grants for wastewater systems are Clinton, Easton and Haverhill.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

    Brightline launched their first train route from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, bringing new commuting options that the rail line says will alleviate traffic hassles for commuters, while also offering comfort and convenient amenities. Routes to Miami and Orlando are next for the rail line.

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic
‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says 1:01

‘Don’t tell us we’re not Cuban,’ Havana Club rum commercial says
Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

View More Video